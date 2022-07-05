The Cocke County Health Council is conducting a County Health Assessment to learn what issues are most important to people living in the area. The data helps the Health Council determine how to best coordinate resources to address the county’s most pressing needs. Participate in the survey: https://bit.ly/cockecohealthsurvey
NEWPORT—A survey is now live that will enable the Cocke County Health Council to measure community health issues and priorities, and decide in August where the county should focus its efforts and resources.
So far the survey has received more than 90 responses out of a goal of 500. Because it is still so early in the survey timeline, those responses do not accurately reflect the population data of the county. More responses could yield a more realistic view into the county’s most pressing health needs.
The survey is designed in such a way that it does not need to be completely filled out, and any participation or information included on the survey is helpful, but more participation is encouraged. More than one member of a household or family can respond, which is encouraged because people from different ages, genders and incomes will offer a greater diversity in responses, improving data quality.
Below is a web address pointing to the survey in English. Newspaper readers can either type the URL into a web browser, or follow the hyperlink from the online edition.
