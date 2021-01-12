NEWPORT—No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Newport Police officers were dispatched to Dollar Tree parking lot concerning the accident.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas observed Charles Gray, 43, Friendship Road, “slumped” over the steering wheel in a Chevrolet Tahoe.
According to the report, officers searched Gray’s vehicle where they found a baggie of grey powder. Ptl. Douglas reported the substance inside the baggie was suspected heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Officers immediately administered Narcan to Gray and he was transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment.
Gray is facing charges of driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
