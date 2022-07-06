With school scheduled to begin in just a few weeks, it is an important time for parents and caregivers to continue to plan and prepare for their children to enter kindergarten. As we close out Count Down to Kindergarten with our 2022-2023 kindergarteners, the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition hopes that the information and resources provided over the past year have been helpful as children transition to school.
As a reminder, children who are five years old on or before August 15, 2022 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year. All children who will be attending kindergarten should have been registered during kindergarten registration in the spring. If, however, a child was not registered during that time, the parent/caregiver should contact the school of enrollment immediately.
It is also critical for parents/caregivers to know that immunization and physical requirements for kindergarten entry have NOT CHANGED for the upcoming year. All children will need to have their shots and physicals done before school begins. Parents/caregivers should contact the child’s doctor or the Cocke County Health Department at 423-623-8733 to schedule an appointment.
To support the Count Down to Kindergarten program, Cocke County elementary schools and Save the Children offered KinderBoost in early June. This two-week, 10-day school readiness program established by Save the Children provides children and families the opportunity to get to know their new school, meet teachers and staff, make new friends and engage in early learning activities.
