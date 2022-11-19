The Cocke County Election Commission certified the November election results on Tuesday, Nov 15.
Cocke County reported it had a voter turnout of 35%, with over 8,300 voters participating in the election countywide. It said turnout was down from the 2018 midterm, which featured an open U.S. Senate seat, but turnout was higher than 2014. More people turned out on Election Day to vote than the May and August election days. And compared to the 2018 midterm, a higher percentage of the 2022 voters on Election Day than four years ago.
“During early voting this fall, you saw fewer campaign signs, not much political advertising in traditional media and few mailers” said Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard. “So, little fanfare may have been a part in the light early voting numbers, but when November 8 rolled around, I believe more people realized that it was time to vote, particularly if paying attention to national news and seeing political coverage from other states.
“Of course, voters in the 3rd County District had a compelling run-off race for CLB, and the City of Newport had several people running for alderman, so those areas seemed to draw a little more interest. Centerview precinct in the 3rd District had the most voters on Election Day with 448 turning out.”
Blanchard noted the election would not be possible without the dedication of the county’s poll officials who worked on Election Day and during early voting.
“Thank you to everyone who had a hand in the day, from those who unlocked the doors of the schools to those who cleaned up that night and the next morning,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard said the election commission is looking forward to the 2024 elections and is preparing for an updated voting system. He said Cocke County’s new voting system will be completely funded by state grants.
Below are the certified results in the local contested races:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.