The Cocke County Election Commission certified the November election results on Tuesday, Nov 15.

Cocke County reported it had a voter turnout of 35%, with over 8,300 voters participating in the election countywide. It said turnout was down from the 2018 midterm, which featured an open U.S. Senate seat, but turnout was higher than 2014. More people turned out on Election Day to vote than the May and August election days. And compared to the 2018 midterm, a higher percentage of the 2022 voters on Election Day than four years ago.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.