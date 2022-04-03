Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to Almond Road in reference to a male sleeping inside of a truck with the engine running. Upon arrival, Butler found the black Ford F-150 sitting halfway in the road and halfway in the yard of a residence.
Upon walking up to the vehicle, Butler found a male, identified as Jason Kimbel, sleeping in the front seat with his right hand still on the gear lever. It took Butler several attempts to finally wake Kimbel who kept slurring his words and nodding in and out of sleep.
When Butler asked Kimbel for his license, proof of insurance and proof of registration he had a hard time trying to locate the items. Butler asked Kimbel if he had consumed any alcohol or drugs. Kimbel allegedly stated that he did not have any alcohol, but the "hospital gave him oxycodone that day."
The report states that Kimbel refused to participate in field sobriety tests and also declined the Tennessee Blood and/or Breath Consent Advisement. He was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Violation of Implied Consent.
