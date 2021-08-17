COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges at the first of August.
Arraignments for those accused by the Grand Jury will be held before Cocke County Circuit Court and Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
The following is a list of those indicted by the grand jury. Court records to not identify persons by age, address or occupation and there may be other people with the same or similar names.
Christopher Ray Bryant, charged with Theft Over $1,000 and Driving on a Suspended License.
John Dillon Dorsey, charged with Vandalism Under $1,000.
Racherl Gregory, charged with Theft Under $1,000 and Criminal Trespassing.
Ronald Allen Holt, II, charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Simple Possession of Heroin, Simple Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Branden Lee James, charged with Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving on a Suspended License.
Eric Lee Johnson, charged with Theft Over $2,500 and Vandalism Under $1,000.
Chuck Dewayne Kelly, charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft Over $1,000.
Timothy Douglas Lance, charged with False Reports, Criminal Impersonation and Identity Theft.
Timothy Douglas Lance, charged with Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Violation of Registration Law, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving on a Suspended License.
Cody Jordan Reed, charged with Theft Over $1,000, Aggravated Burglary and Theft Over $2,500.
Tony Lee Romero, charged with Burglary and Criminal Trespass.
Christian Faith Scheffers, charged with Theft Over $10,000.
Steven Alex Sherman, charged with Violation of Sex Offender Registry.
Bradley Houston Sinard, charged with Theft Over $10,000.
Nicole Angelina Spears, charged with DUI-3rd Offense, Simple Possession of Methamphetamine and Violation of Open Container Law.
Justin Tucker, charged Resisting, False Imprisonment, Domestic Assault, Abuse of Vulnerable Adult and Abuse of Elderly Adult.
Diamon K. Williford, charged with Driving on a Suspended License.
