The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen met last week with all members present. The board approved two ordinances on the second reading, which included ordinance 2022-18 Budget Amendment for Newport Grammar School and 2022-19, Amending the Personnel Policy for the City of Newport.
City Administrator James Finchum reminded the board that the personnel policy update would allow new employees who had worked under an entity that used the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) to have unbroken service and would eliminate a six-month waiting period.
There was a public hearing for the ordinances prior to the meeting, which led to no comments or concerns regarding approving the ordinances.
Finchum then provided the board with an update on animal control. He said there is progress being made on repairing a building that the current animal control facility can move into. He said that Ole Smoky, the landlord of the current building, has found it more economical to restore a building two doors down instead of putting a new roof on the current building.
“This is a temporary solution. We do plan to build our own new facility, which we hope to break ground on in the spring,” Finchum explained.
He said that the city is in negotiations with the county to buy six acres from the old farm property that is located in the old industrial park. He explained that one acre would be used for an animal control facility that would be built like the animal shelter building used by Smoky Mountain Humane Society off of Humane Way.
“The building we will be moving into has no dedicated runs and is not large enough. We are getting a temporary fix because the existing building has roof problems,” he explained. “The newer facility will have dedicated runs, be designed to house animals and have proper drains.”
He said that the other five acres will be used for a new city street garage, but the animal control facility would come first.
Finchum said the County Legislative Body (CLB) would have to approve the purchase of the property, and then after everything is finalized, he hopes ground can be broken on the new building in the spring with construction being completed within three or four months.
Responding to questions by the board, Finchum said that the city originally owned the building where they are operating the city animal control facility, but Ole Smoky asked to buy it so it could replace the roof and use it for other purposes later.
He said that the city did sell Ole Smoky the building, but the landlord now realizes that the cost for repairing the building is excessive, and they would be better off tearing it down, then rebuilding on the site.
“The other building that they own that we will be moving into does have a good roof, and they are remodeling the inside of the facility for us,” Finchum explained. “Ole Smoky is footing the bill for those repairs.”
When asked what the plan was for the buildings after the city has its own animal control facility built, Finchum said that he was not sure what Ole Smoky currently has in mind.
Downtown renovations
Discussing the future plans for renovating downtown, Finchum said that he and Community Development Director Gary Carver had discussed the need to get the new property owners and developers together and discuss the future for the area.
WU Holdings has purchased the old First Baptist Church building as well as a couple of other downtown buildings. Ole Smoky owns several buildings now and the former Newport Hardware building is going to have multiple businesses, including a vape shop, an ax throwing recreational area, a sports bar and a coffee shop.
He said that it is his understanding that Ole Smoky has plans for a combination of uses, including residential, retail and restaurant. WU Holdings has had some concept ideas, but that are fluid and not set in stone. The preliminary concepts for WU Holdings show plans for residential, restaurant and retail.
New street in the industrial park
Carver addressed the board about Ole Smoky being willing to build a new street through the industrial park off Cope Boulevard. He explained that Ole Smoky owns the largest building near the cul de sac, is renting a second building from Newport Utilities and has plans to build another warehouse or acquire another building in the vicinity. He said that the company plans to fence in all three buildings, so they would ask that Oliver Cromwell Drive be closed.
He said that if the city approved, Ole Smoky would build a new street to specification so traffic would not be affected by the closure of Oliver Cromwell Drive.
He further explained that Ole Smoky had engineering drawings done for the new street, and the city would not have to accept the new street if it were not up to specification. Carver said the company would be spending a lot of money on building the new roadway, and there was a swampy area so a lot of money would be spent on proper drainage so the new street could be constructed.
Finchum added, “We would be getting a new road, which would not need repairs for several years, in exchange for an older street that will need some patching and repairs in the near future.”
The board gave Carver a vote of confidence, so Ole Smoky can proceed. The completed road would require approval, then acceptance, then the board would need to vote to close Oliver Cromwell Drive before the transition to the new street would take place.
Discussing roadblocks
At the December meeting, a local resident, Angela Massey, addressed the board about cat colonies throughout the area, and she asked for a waiver to have a roadblock to raise funds for spaying, neutering and feeding the dozens of cats around town.
Finchum said he had spoken with the city attorney and done his investigation, and that a waiver could not be granted. The city policy is that only a 501©3 organization can have a roadblock fundraiser.
“I wish that we could make it work, I hate it, but we cannot do it,” Finchum said.
Massey, who was in attendance, was told by Vice Mayor Connie Ball that one of his former students, who is a newspaper carrier, also feeds the stray cats. He said that the individual told him that she provides stainless steel bowls for the cats to have food and water, but the bowls are being stolen.
It was suggested Massey partner with a non-profit organization for the fundraising efforts.
Civil Service Board
It was reported that Dean Ball was being reappointed to the Civil Service Board.
New business
In new business, the board approved for the Newport Police Department to apply for the annual Tennessee Highway Safety Office High Visibility Grant. The annual grant will be used for traffic enforcement and paying overtime.
The board approved the Newport Fire Department’s request to apply for the Tennessee Department of Forestry grant, which is for $20,000. The grant was approved in May, but they have been granted an extension on determining fund use.
