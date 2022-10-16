A man with a stalled-out car claimed to be on a “mission from God,” but wound up in jail instead.
According to a report, a Cocke County sheriff deputy responded to a call Oct. 9 about a disabled motorist on Bluff Road. Upon the deputy’s arrival he located the owner and driver of the vehicle, Eric Taylor, who advised he was on a mission from God and ran out of gas, but someone was going to get him some.
The deputy, Josh Burchfield, according to his report, ran the North Carolina registration plate on the Honda CR-V and was advised the plate belonged to another vehicle, a Chevrolet Astro van. Burchfield helped Taylor move the car to the shoulder of the road and noticed an odor of marijuana.
According to the report, Taylor reached into his vehicle and pulled out a multi-colored glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue. Taylor was then detained and the vehicle was searched. The odor became stronger as Deputy Burchfield approached it. The console in the middle of the dashboard was opened and three plastic bags of brown mushroom-like substance consistent with Psilocybin mushrooms and a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana were found.
Per the report, Taylor said the bags contained his “medicine” and he thought marijuana was legal in Tennessee. Another glass pipe, a set of digital scales and a marijuana grinder were also found during the search.
The vehicle was impounded and Taylor was taken to Cocke County Jail without incident and charged with possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
