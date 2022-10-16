A man with a stalled-out car claimed to be on a “mission from God,” but wound up in jail instead.

According to a report, a Cocke County sheriff deputy responded to a call Oct. 9 about a disabled motorist on Bluff Road. Upon the deputy’s arrival he located the owner and driver of the vehicle, Eric Taylor, who advised he was on a mission from God and ran out of gas, but someone was going to get him some.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.