The sounds of bluegrass music will fill the fairgrounds this Saturday during the Cocke County Bluegrass Festival.
Several local artists are scheduled to perform throughout the afternoon, leading up to the headliner, Larry Sparks and The Lonesome Ramblers.
This year’s lineup includes Mountain Edge, Brookfield Drive, Big Creek Bluegrass and Hollerfield Gap. Gates will open at 12 p.m., and the first band will take the stage around 1 p.m.
