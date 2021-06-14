COCKE COUNTY—The County School System has allocated money for various COVID related projects using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds provided by the federal government.
School leaders are now hoping to use the funds to offer more programs and support services to students. Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, said the system may rent office space in the interim to create more room for classes.
“We are looking at using ESSER funds to build a space for culinary art and potentially build an agriculture barn,” Kelley said. “We’ll need to shuffle some people and some programs to accommodate things, so we may need to rent some office space for a short period on time. We need something to centralize our student support services and have a true academic center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.