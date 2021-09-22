COCKE COUNTY—Cocke County is currently in the running to land multiple large-scale projects according to Lucas Graham, Cocke County Economic Development Director and Partnership President.
Graham provided a brief update on the projects during the most recent meeting of Economic Development Commission (EDC). Project Gold Star started as a nationwide search that has been narrowed to a select number of states.
The company has an aggressive timeline and is currently looking to make a decision by October. “I’m working with the CEO and VP and it’s been a back and forth process,” Graham said.
“The state incentive application is being considered next week. This would be manufacturing based with a large job count. The five-year job commitment would be around 500. They have significant water and sewer needs, and power is good as well. We’re one of the last ones standing right now and competing with a few other states.”
The second project that looks very promising for the county has been given the moniker MOD.
Investors are looking at Tennessee, and specifically Cocke County, as a regional manufacturing, distribution and sales office.
“The company is looking at a new build in the innovation park that would take 10 to 15 acres. It would be 120,000 square feet and a job count of 350 to 400. We have another four months before a decision will be made, but we’re in the top three. I’m working with their leadership team and they seem to like the area and the site.”
The third project that also has Cocke County listed in its top three has been named Prescott. Prescott is a large-scale highly competitive project with a leadership team that is considering locations in Texas and Arizona in addition to Cocke County.
Graham said the county would have to be aggressive and creative to land such a large-scale company.
“We’re very pleased to be one of the three finalist for this project. It’s exciting but also nerve-racking at the same time. They are 30 to 45 days away from a decision. This is a very competitive process, but the company has a strong desire to be in east Tennessee. They are considering this as an east location, and looking at a mid and west coast presence if they can get enough capital. It’s very good to be in that first group.”
Another item discussed by Graham was a pending announcement from a retailer looking to locate in Newport. The Partnership has been working with the company’s corporate leadership on a press release for local media.
COVID delayed the announcement, but Graham expects the news to be released in the next few weeks.
The EDC and Partnership boards will meet again on Thursday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Newport’s City Hall.
