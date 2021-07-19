The 73rd annual Cocke County A&I Fair will kick off today with a 9 a.m. opening ceremony. That will be followed by a senior citizen breakfast under the large pavilion.
Poultry Judging and the Beef Cattle Show will be held later in the afternoon, with the first set of beauty pageants starting at 7 p.m. The annual fireman's challenge will begin at 7 p/.m., as well.
The midway will officially open today starting at 4 p.m.
