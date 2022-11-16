The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced it as expanded a program for reversing drug overdoses and connecting patients to addiction treatment to more parts of the state. The U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance is providing a $6,000,000, 3-year grant to expand the program.

First Responder Resource Engagement Specialty Team (FR-REST) takes Tennessee’s extensive and successful history of naloxone training and distribution and targets first responders and law enforcement as the audience. FR-REST adds additional resources through care coordination and peer support provided by a person in recovery from substance use disorder.

