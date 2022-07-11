NEWPORT—Early voting begins this Friday in Cocke County for the County General Election and State Primary, at 157 Western Plaza Dr. in Newport. All early voting will occur at the Western Plaza; there will be no early voting at the Courthouse Annex this election.
The election commission will have more voting machines during Early Voting to accommodate one of the longest ballots in several years. Voters who wait until Election Day to vote should expect longer lines at the precincts due to the 13-page ballot on the voting machine.
Early Voting will occur July 15 through July 30 at Western Plaza. Voting times will be weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Early Voting will be open later until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
All Cocke County registered voters may participate in Early Voting at the Early Voting Site at Western Plaza. Cocke County registered voters who need to update their current addresses in Cocke County are especially encouraged to consider voting early as the wait time to change address is shorter during Early Voting than Election Day.
The election commission reminds the public that there is a 100-foot campaign boundary from the front doors of Early Voting, with no campaigning, no campaign clothing, or campaign items attached to clothing allowed inside the 100-foot boundary of the Early Voting Site.
Voters who wait until Election Day, August 4, to vote must vote at their assigned polling places, from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, including Sample Ballots and Election Hours, visit the election commission office or go online to CockeCountyElection.org.
The last day for the election commission to receive a signed request for an absentee ballot is July 28.
