Local COVID cases are trending back upwards, with 90 active cases as of December 6. Three new COVID cases were reported for the day, adding to the 61 new cases over the past seven days.
The number of COVID-related deaths has also increased to 121. There have been 151 hospitalizations reported since the onset of the pandemic. The county has averaged 33.3 COVID tests per day with a 9.9% positivity rate.
More than 38,380 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the county, reaching 50.9% of the population. Over 46% of Cocke County residents are fully vaccinated.
