HARTFORD — The annual rafting company inspections were completed on Thursday morning. Cocke County Clerk Shaleé McClure, who is also the county rafting agent, explained that the annual inspections are an important aspect of ensuring the safety of the rafters as well as rafting company employees.

McClure was assisted by Vickie Mason, who is employed in the county clerk’s office, and Operations Officer Robyn Hurley. River Control Officer Karen Chambers inspected the first aid kits, while River Control Officer Jimmy Townsend inspected rafts. Chambers has been a river control officer for five years, while Townsend has served in the capacity for seven years.

