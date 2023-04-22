Rafting companies underwent annual inspections on Thursday morning. In the foreground Vickie Mason, at left, and Cocke County Clerk and Rafting Agent Shaleé McClure go over paperwork with Larry Ward, of River Rat, shown behind the counter.
Annual inspections for the rafting companies took place on Thursday. From left are River Control Officer Jimmy Townsend, Vickie Mason from the Cocke County Clerk’s office, Larry Ward of River Rat, Cocke County Clerk and Rafting Agent Shaleé McClure, Tennessee Highway Patrol State Trooper Travis Eggers, Operations Officer Robyn Hurley, River Control Officer Karen Chambers and Bryce Clevenger of River Rat.
Rafting companies underwent annual inspections on Thursday morning. In the foreground Vickie Mason, at left, and Cocke County Clerk and Rafting Agent Shaleé McClure go over paperwork with Larry Ward, of River Rat, shown behind the counter.
Annual inspections for the rafting companies took place on Thursday. From left are River Control Officer Jimmy Townsend, Vickie Mason from the Cocke County Clerk’s office, Larry Ward of River Rat, Cocke County Clerk and Rafting Agent Shaleé McClure, Tennessee Highway Patrol State Trooper Travis Eggers, Operations Officer Robyn Hurley, River Control Officer Karen Chambers and Bryce Clevenger of River Rat.
HARTFORD — The annual rafting company inspections were completed on Thursday morning. Cocke County Clerk Shaleé McClure, who is also the county rafting agent, explained that the annual inspections are an important aspect of ensuring the safety of the rafters as well as rafting company employees.
McClure was assisted by Vickie Mason, who is employed in the county clerk’s office, and Operations Officer Robyn Hurley. River Control Officer Karen Chambers inspected the first aid kits, while River Control Officer Jimmy Townsend inspected rafts. Chambers has been a river control officer for five years, while Townsend has served in the capacity for seven years.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Eggers inspected the buses that are used by the rafting companies to transport rafters.
Rafting is big business in Cocke County. There are 12 permits issued annually. The 12 companies holding permits this year are:
Rapid Expeditions, LLC
Five Rivers Adventures
Big Creek Expeditions, Inc.
Rafting in the Smokies
Big Bear Rafting
Rip Roaring Whitewater Adventures
Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited
Nantahala Outdoor Center
River Rat
Outdoor Adventures
Ober Whitewater Adventure, LLC
The 2022 rafting season in Cocke County saw 213,426 paid customers in addition to 1,579 complimentary customers and 39,950 guides. That means there were 254,955 people who made their way down the river in Cocke County last year.
Every time a customer goes down the river on a rafting trip, Cocke County receives $2. The county received $426,852 in rafting fees last year.
Since rafting first got underway in the county in 1995, it has grown considerably. The first year of rafting there were 21,154 rafters that brought in $34,674 in rafting fees and $3,000 in permit fees.
Since 1995, there have been 4,399,251 rafters making their way down the Pigeon River in Cocke County, which brought in $7,433,974 in fees during that time frame.
The river control officers work to ensure the safety of both the river guides and the rafters. They work at the upper and lower put-in locations along the Pigeon River. They also assist with administering first aid when needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.