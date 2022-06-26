NEWPORT—Several local organizations recently partnered to hold a flag retirement ceremony on the Cocke County Courthouse lawn. AMVETS Post 75, American Legion Post 41, the local Disabled Veterans Chapter and Veterans in Focus gathered to properly and respectfully retire over 400 worn and tattered American flags.
The ceremony served more than one purpose, as in addition to old flags being retired, several new Quilts of Valor were presented to local veterans. Members of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild lovingly wrapped each veteran in a quilt that took hours to make by hand.
The guest speaker for the ceremony was retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Joe Purser from Dandridge. Purser donned a Revolutionary War style uniform similar to the one that was worn by his four-times-great grandfather. He held a version of the original American flag in his hand as he gave a brief history of all it has seen since it first proudly flew in 1777.
“I am the Red, White and Blue. I am the national standard. I’m the stars and stripes. I am “The Star Spangled Banner.” My favorite name is Old Glory. I’m the flag of the free people of the United States of America,” Purser said.
“In 1777 the second Continental Congress ordered a new flag that was commissioned on the fourteenth of June, Flag Day, which we still celebrate today. That flag was to stand for the 13 United States colonies at the time, represented by 13 stripes, that the union be 13 stars, and those 13 stars represented a new constellation for the free people.”
Purser spoke on the symbolism of the flag and its key elements, the stars, stripes and specific color pattern. Each is a representation of the country itself and the individuals that helped build it.
“The flag became a symbol that represents many things. It’s the embodiment of the Declaration of Independence and of the Constitution that came 10 years later. The red stripes represent the blood of patriots that was shed to help birth this new nation, and the white became a symbol of peace, a peace that Americans have always fought for to achieve,” Purser said.
“Those original stars represent the first 13 colonies of these United States. The blue in the union is for truth and fidelity to the ideals that were written down in the Declaration of Independence that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
The flag saw many changes as the country grew from colonies into states, and that number rapidly increased over the decades. Throughout the country’s expansion the importance of the flag was never lost as a new star was added to the union.
“Our country grew as the patriots and pioneers pushed out from beyond the Atlantic seaboard. As the people marched westward, the towns and villages that were founded became cities, which led to statehood. The Army marched with them and a flag rose at each post to provide security and protection as they went along,” Purser said.
“The number of states steadily grew and we added more stars to the constellation. Finally pushing to the Pacific Ocean, this flag changed 39 times each time adding a star for the state or states that became part of the union. When you salute the flag today, remember what it stands for. It’s not simply a bunch of colors representing itself, it represents the foundation of the United States of America.”
Tom Mooty, pastor of West End Baptist Church and Air Force veteran, closed out the ceremony by providing those in attendance with an overview of legislation that was created to honor a flag that no longer meets the set standard to fly as a proper representation of the country.
“On December 22, 1942, Congress approved Public Law 829 establishing the Flag Code, which contains detailed information on the proper disposal of unserviceable flags,” Mooty said. “Unserviceable flags are to be presented in an authorized retirement service for proper inspection and disposal. The flag code stipulates when a United States flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Local veterans gathered around four burn barrels that were placed along the sidewalk that leads to the courthouse’s doors. Cadets in the Cocke County NJROTC program participated in the ceremony and handed those manning the burn barrels a flag, while also issuing a salute as it was being retired.
“We gather these flags from our county and state that have been determined to be no longer serviceable. What we are about to do is evidence of our respect and undying honor for these flags,” Mooty said. “They have become faded and worn as they were flying in front of public buildings, private homes and over graves of deceased veterans. A flag can be a bit of flimsy gauze or beautiful silk, its value may be great or small but its real value is beyond price. The flag is a present symbol of all the men and women of the military and what they have worked for, lived for and many have died for in a free nation of free people.”
Several individuals brought flags to be retired on behalf of loved ones during the ceremony. The long process of properly presenting each flag for retirement continued throughout the late morning and early afternoon.
