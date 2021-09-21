With only nine new COVID cases reported on September 20, case numbers continue to cool down in the county. In the last seven days, there have been 240 new cases reported, which is down from the 384 cases over the previous seven days.
According to state data, there were approximately 69 cases in residents aged 0-18-years-old from September 13 through 19. Of those, 10 were 0-4-years-old, 17 were 5-11-years-old, and 42 were 12-18-years-old.
As of September 20, there were 451 active COVID cases in the county, which is down from earlier in the month, but still on par with figures from early January. No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported to the county dashboard, leaving the toll at 104 deaths and 132 hospitalizations.
Cocke County’s vaccination numbers are still slowly rising, with 32,816 doses of the vaccine having been administered. Over 48% of the county has received their first dose and just below 42% are fully vaccinated.
