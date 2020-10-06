NEWPORT—General Committee members briefly discussed names for the county’s new industrial park Monday evening.
Three names were proposed by the committee during the meeting. Those names will now go before the full County Legislative Body for consideration.
One of the names was proposed by commissioner Gayla Blazer.
Blazer would like the new park to be named the Cocke County Center of Industrial Innovation.
“I’ve thought a lot about this and I don’t think it should be named after a specific person,” Blazer said.
“We need a name that encompasses all of Cocke County. It needs to show businesses that we are at the forefront of progress.”
Lucas Graham, Partnership President, had initially suggested the park be named the Cliff W. Shults Innovation Park at the request of the Shults family.
They were the owners of the property the county purchased for the new park.
Graham has since changed his mind on the name of the park.
Jennifer Brown, Director of Finance and Human Resources for the Partnership, spoke on Graham’s behalf at the meeting.
She said the Partnership/EDC would like the park to be named the Great Smoky Mountains Innovation Park.
“Of course it is an industrial park, but we didn’t want that to be the focal point,” Brown said.
“Technology will continue to grow and we can target those types of industries as well.”
Brown said that being in the foothills of the Smokies and the tourism draw helped influence the name selection.
She said search engine optimization (SEO) showed that this name would draw greater attention.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger tried to find a middle ground for the name of the park. He chose to remove the industrial portion from Blazer’s suggestion. He proposed using Cocke County Center for Innovation as the new name.
The committee members would like to hear from their fellow commissioners before a name is chosen for the new park.
The discussion will continue at the next CLB meeting slated for Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
