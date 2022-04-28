For those who tried to listen to WLIK on 1270 AM this week, but heard only static, there is a reason, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The post included an image of an open door to their transmitter room, attached to a joke about needing to check every pawn shop in a 100-mile radius, and directed listeners to their location on the FM band, or online player.
“There was NOT anything stolen,” Braswell stated in a message to The Newport Plain Talk. In his clarification he wrote that a critical part had melted down on Sunday, which is difficult to source locally and needed to be ordered.
“It was a big capacitor in the output network of the main transmitter,” he said. “And, in the standby transmitter, it was the rectifier...a pair of 807 tubes. The belief is that recent lightning started the problems.”
In an update to their page, a writer announced that 1270 AM is back up and running.
“Electro-mechanical engineer extraordinaire Tim Berry has recaptured all the magic smoke,” the update says, “returning the legendary 1270 AM, WLIK to full-service operation.”
