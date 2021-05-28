COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Cocke County Planning Commission met Tuesday evening to review a resolution that would amend the county’s current subdivision regulations.
The new resolution, if passed, would set a minimum standard for all land that could be subdivided by property owners in the future.
The resolution states that: “No parcel shall be subdivided that does not have access to a street or road that has been accepted for maintenance by the Cocke County Legislative Body and is listed on the county’s road list.
“Or, in the case where a street or road has been given legal status by previous plat approval by the Cocke County Regional Planning Commission but has not been accepted for maintenance by the County Legislative Body and listed on the county road list, no parcel shall be further subdivided off such street/road if the street/ road has not been maintained to the standard approved by the planning commission at the time the street/road was granted legal status.
“In the case of an approved gravel street/road, such street/road shall have a minimum of a 50 foot legally platted right-of-way, a minimum of a 20 foot wide surface, a minimum of 4 inches of crushed stone, and with no portion of the street/road exceeding a 12 percent grade. It shall be the responsibility of the property owner, or their representative, to provide the legally recorded plats, official minutes from the planning commission when final approval was granted, documentation of variances that may have been granted by the commission, and the current physical street condition as evidence that the street/road in question meets the minimum standard for further subdivision of property.”
A public hearing is scheduled for June 22 for citizens to ask questions and comment on the proposed amendment to the regulations.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse Annex.
The commission will meet immediately after the public hearing to consider adoption of the proposed amendment.
A copy of the amendment is available through the Cocke County Mayor’s Office.
Dan Hawk, Planning and Development Consultant, said the goal of the amendment is to minimize the number of people and vehicles that are traveling on subpar roads in the county.
“You want to protect the people and tax payers of the county.” Hawk said.
“This is not a perfect solution, and I think you’ll have something come in very soon that will have to be looked at and considered. The point is to be as protective of private property rights as possible, but you need to make sure each lot is usable, the correct size and meets environmental standards.”
Mark McGaha, Register of Deeds, spoke to the commission about a piece of property that was recently recorded in his office, but didn’t meet current subdivision regulations in the county. He assumed the owner was submitting a new survey on the property, but found it to be a subdivision of 6.6 acres.
McGaha contacted Hawk, CTAS (Community Technical Assistance Service) and an attorney to discuss the error. The attorney has since drawn up an affidavit that makes the submittal null and void due to it not meeting regulations.
Hawk said the most concerning thing is that this property was already in the mapping database before McGaha received the request to file.
“If they were already showing as two pieces I would assume they were doing a boundary survey just like Mark,” Hawk said.
“Provisions are in place to keep this from happening. The surveyor should know and follow their own rules in order to comply with local regulations. Another failsafe is that the attorney handling things is bound to tell their client what needs to be done for things to be subdivided. Mark is the main firewall for something that doesn’t comply, but the steps he took are the same ones I would have.”
Hawk went on to say the current measure taken by McGaha is the only viable option at this time. He said things should have come before the planning commission for consideration, but it seemed as if the property owner went out of their way to avoid that step.
During the meeting the commission approved the subdivision of property owned by Randy Spann. Randall Freeman of Freeman Surveying provided a map showing three existing tracts that Spann hoped to reconfigure into four portions.
All tracts met size and road footage requirements, and three out of four had septic approval, with one awaiting soil mapping.
The commissioners voted to allow the subdivision pending the approval of the fourth soil map.
