NEWPORT—Businesses, nonprofits and members of the community will be making sidewalk installations this week, through July 30, to raise awareness of human trafficking as part of the Red Sand Project.
Human trafficking is a form of slavery. In 2020 the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 10,583 trafficking situations, of which 165 took place in Tennessee. Although there are more than 40.3 million cases of human trafficking taking place worldwide, in the United States human trafficking usually presents as sex slavery.
"Tennessee communities need to be aware that human trafficking can happen to anyone anywhere” said Tennessee Department of Family Health and Wellness Assistant Commissioner, Tobi Adeyeye Amosun. "We want every member of the community to be aware of risk factors for human trafficking and know how to connect potential victims with assistance."
The Red Sand Project has participants pouring red sand into the cracks and crevices in sidewalks and other high-traffic areas around the building, a symbol of the victims who fall through the cracks of society.
Anyone can be a victim of human trafficking; however, some groups are more vulnerable due to risk factors and are targeted by traffickers. Risk factors include recent migration or relocation, substance use, mental health concerns, involvement with the child welfare system, and/or being a runaway or homeless youth. Cocke County creates strong conditions for human trafficking. If you know someone who needs help to escape trafficking, contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at (855) 558-6484.
Red flags to watch out for: Wearing the same clothing all the time or having few belongs; signs of drug abuse; branding or unexpected tattoos; bruises at various stages of healing; no ID documents; disorientation or confusion; constant accompaniment and lack of independence; fearful of medical personnel, refusing to answer their questions.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger will be at the Tanner Building at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25 to issue a proclamation focused on the Red Sand Project. She and others will then create a sidewalk installation at the school.
Those wishing to participate in the event can obtain red sand from Jennifer Ellison with C-5, by contacting the Cocke County Partnership / Chamber of Commerce offices at (423) 623-7201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.