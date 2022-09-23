NEWPORT – A traffic stop by a Newport police officer led to two people facing multiple charges related to alcohol consumption.
According to a report filed by Officer Lindsey Laughter, she observed a black SUV traveling north on Cosby Highway at about 11:57 p.m. Wednesday evening. The officer observed the SUV cross the fog line and almost run onto the sidewalk. She then saw the vehicle driving in the middle of the northbound lanes, straddling the dividing line.
After conducting a traffic stop, the officer found the driver to be Caleb Augusta Irving, 37. The officer observed Irving’s reaction times, which were slow, and when he was asked for his license, registration and proof of insurance, only provided an ID. It was determined his license had been revoked in Alabama.
As Irving spoke, the officer said she noticed the smell of alcohol. He told the officer that he and his passenger, Amiya Sharice Turner, had been to the bar and taken shots of liquor. Irving was asked to perform standardized field testing, but he said he had prior foot problems, so some modified tests were performed.
According to the report, Irving had difficulty following instructions, and appeared to be too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. Irving was arrested and told of Tennessee’s implied consent law. He refused to provide a blood sample for testing.
Patrolman Paul Weber assisted with the stop, and he reported that Turner, the passenger, smelled of alcohol as she spoke. Turner said she had consumed three alcoholic beverages earlier at a bar and had consumed two bottles of Jack Daniels’ Southern Peach Cocktails from a six-pack found in the vehicle.
The patrolman said Turner was slow to react to questions, often stopped answering questions midway through the response, and had slurred speech. She appeared to be under the legal drinking age of 21, but did not have an ID.
When the vehicle was inventoried officers found a six-pack of Jack Daniel’s Southern Peach Cocktails and a six-pack of Modelo, and each pack had two bottles missing. An empty bottle of Corona along with a Corona bottle cap in the driver’s floor and two Corona bottle caps in the driver’s door panel were found. A receipt showed the Modelo and Jack Daniel’s, as well as a bottle of Crown Royal, were bought at Newport Package Store at 10:03 p.m.
When Officer Laughter was putting handcuffs on Irving, Turner exited the SUV and ran toward Officer Laughter with one of her breasts exposed. People were present in the parking lot when this happened. Patrolman Weber gave Turner several verbal commands to stop and stay away from Officer Laughter, but Turner ignored them and continued to approach the officer.
Turner was then placed under arrest. She refused to provide her name, date of birth, or Social Security number for over an hour. She said she was born on Jan. 4, 2004, when she was born on Jan. 14, 2004. Police used Turner’s public Facebook profile to determine her identity and verified her through NCIC.
Irving was charged with violation of the lane law, driving with a revoked license, failure to provide proof of insurance, DUI, violation of the implied consent law, violation of the opener container law, and enticing a child to purchase alcoholic beverages.
Turner was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, possession or consumption of intoxicating liquor by a person under 21, criminal impersonation, and indecent exposure.
