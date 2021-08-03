Gary Carver, County Legislative Body (CLB) member and chair of the Corrections Committee, met with Budget Committee members Monday afternoon to discuss funding options for a new justice center.
The construction costs for the new facility are estimated at $35,996,405. The total bond would be for $40 million to cover all equipment and miscellaneous items needed to move Circuit and Sessions Courts into the new center.
Three funding options were proposed to cover the $2.5 million annual payment for the facility. Option one would be an estimated tax increase of 40 cents from $2.565 to $2.972, based on the 2021 penny rate.
The second option would be to find a new revenue source to cover the payments. A wheel tax of various amounts could be implemented from $20 to $50. That would bring in an estimated $675,868, all the way up to $1,689,670 at the $50 amount. That number still falls short of the $2.5 million needed each year.
Option three, which is a two part option, would see optional services across the county cut in addition to various county budgets. Individual budgets would need to be cut by 11% to generate enough funding to cover the bond.
