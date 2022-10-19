United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc., the holding company for Newport Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022, of $565,000 or $0.75 per share, compared to last year of $343,000, or $0.46 per share. Earnings increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of 23.4% compared to the same period last year, due to the current rate environment.
Total assets on Sept. 30, 2022 were $256.8 million, while total assets on Dec. 31, 2021, were $258.3 million. The decrease in total assets was primarily the result of a decrease in investment securities of $8.9 million, partially offset by an increase in net loans receivable of $2.6 million and increase in deferred income taxes of $3.8 million.
Total liabilities on Sept. 30, 2002, Dec. 31, 2021, were $243 million and $234.9 million, respectively. Total deposits increased $7.3 million, which represents the majority of the increase.
The company's equity decreased $9.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $10.8 million and cash dividends paid to shareholders of $435,000, offset by stock transactions of $99,000 and net come for the year of $1.44 million.
The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was a result of a decrease in bond market prices for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
These decreases have primarily been driven by increases in investment market rates. The bank generally holds bond investment securities until maturity, but is required to mark-to-market its bonds on a quarterly basis. The company's regulatory capital in unaffected by fluctuations in its accumulated other comprehensive income.
