United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc., the holding company for Newport Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022, of $565,000 or $0.75 per share, compared to last year of $343,000, or $0.46 per share. Earnings increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of 23.4% compared to the same period last year, due to the current rate environment.

Total assets on Sept. 30, 2022 were $256.8 million, while total assets on Dec. 31, 2021, were $258.3 million. The decrease in total assets was primarily the result of a decrease in investment securities of $8.9 million, partially offset by an increase in net loans receivable of $2.6 million and increase in deferred income taxes of $3.8 million.

