Unlted Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Markets Group OTCQB: UNTN), the holding company for Newport Federal Bank, reported net income for the first thtee months ended March 31, 2023, of $624,000, or $0.83 per share, compared to the same period last year of $380,000, or $50.51 per share. Earnings increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of 25.49% compared to the same period last year due to the current rate environment.

Total assets on March 31, 2023, were $257.7 million, while total assets on December 31, 2022, were $251 million. The increase in total assets was primarily the result of an increase in cash and amounts due-from and interest earning deposits of $6.1 million.

