Unlted Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Markets Group OTCQB: UNTN), the holding company for Newport Federal Bank, reported net income for the first thtee months ended March 31, 2023, of $624,000, or $0.83 per share, compared to the same period last year of $380,000, or $50.51 per share. Earnings increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of 25.49% compared to the same period last year due to the current rate environment.
Total assets on March 31, 2023, were $257.7 million, while total assets on December 31, 2022, were $251 million. The increase in total assets was primarily the result of an increase in cash and amounts due-from and interest earning deposits of $6.1 million.
Total liabilities on March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022. were $240.3 million and $230.1 million, respectively.
Total deposits increased $3.7 million, which represents the majority of the increase.
The Company's equity increased $2.5 million, primarily due to an increase In accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.8 million, stock transactions of $697,000 and net income for the year of $624,000. The change in accumulated comprehensive income was a result of an increase in bond market prices for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023. The Bank generally holds bond investment securities until maturity, but is required to mark-to-market its bonds on a quarterly basis.
