Dollar General’s new store at 3288 Cosby Highway in Cosby is now open. The recently relocated and updated DG Market store format offers an updated layout and new offerings including an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products Dollar General carries.

“We are excited to provide Cosby residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-relocated location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development in a press release announcement. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The new DG Market format aims to provide the Cosby community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

