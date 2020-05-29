Newport Utilities retirees welcome Peggy Miller to their ranks
Several retirees of Newport Utilities were special guests at a reception Thursday, May 28, to welcome Peggy Miller to their ranks. Miller ended a 52-year career with the utilities on Friday, May 29. On May 21, 1968, Miller began working for the former Cocke County Water Department as the sole office worker. Her many duties includes included bookkeeping, which has been her assignment through the decades. When Newport Utilities purchased the water company in 1978, Miller continued her work over the waterworks, as well as working in the billing office and customer service. With the retirement of Mildred Carrell, Miller assumed her responsibilities as well. From left, front row, are Charles Drew Finchum, Dale Ottinger, Miller, Billy Park, Jackie Lewis, Bill Gregg, and Sandra Calfee. In back, from left, are Preston Cureton, J.D. Nease, and Sherry Frisbee.

 DUAY O'NEIL

