State Rep. Jeremy Faison and Cocke County Schools Special Projects Supervisor Kathy Holt are working together for “Read to Reap,” which is a program designed to encourage county school students to read more. They are being offered incentives to read more.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R.-Cosby) has partnered with the Cocke County School System for a program called “Read to Reap,” in which one child from each grade cluster at each elementary school will receive a $200 gift card. The school with the highest reading rates will be awarded a pizza party for all students.
Cocke County Schools Special Projects Supervisor Kathy Holt explained that the schools are always promoting reading. She said there are countless benefits from reading, such as improved social and emotional skills. Reading also nurtures the imagination and a child who reads is more likely to excel in all subjects.
“Reading contributes to the child’s long-term success,” said Faison. “I want to see children reading more, and I want to see more children succeed.”
According to the State of Tennessee Department of Education, only 34.7% of third graders in the state are reading proficiently. That is something that the Cocke County School System, along with Faison, wish to address locally.
Faison pointed out that often, children will put forth an effort to be recognized or earn a reward. He said he has rewarded his own children for reading books and accomplishing goals, so he wanted to take that onto a larger scale and encourage students throughout the county school system.
“I have some funds in a political account,” Faison said. “I want to take some of that money to reward local students for reading more.”
“These students will reap the benefits by earning money,” said Holt. “Students will be incentivized.”
Faison said he has two children at Grassy Fork School. It was pointed out that when Dr. Shannon Grooms was the principal at Grassy Fork, he often offered incentives to encourage students to do well, and it proved beneficial.
“There is immense frustration in third grade across the state,” Faison said. “The third grade retention law does need to be tweaked because right now, 68% of Tennessee’s third graders are not on a reading level that is good enough to advance to the fourth grade.”
The grade divisions for the Read to Reap program are as follows:
Kindergarten through second grade
Third through fifth grade
Sixth through eighth grade
There will be three students at each county elementary school who will receive $200 each.
A national study indicates that students not reading on level by third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers. The Read to Reap program is to encourage reading with the goal that the more a child reads, the more he advances reading level.
According to research, a child’s ability to read at grade level by third grade is the single greatest predictor of that child’s future success. A child transitions from “learning to read” to “reading to learn” when he or she reaches third grade.
Holt pointed out that by reading 15 to 30 minutes each day, it totals out to 1.8 million words per year.
Holt said that how much a child has read will be determined in different ways for the different grade divisions. She said this is the approach that will be used to calculate how much has been read:
Kindergarten through second grade — the indicator will be time, which is the number of minutes spent reading. Students will keep a log that tracks the number of minutes spent reading, and minutes read on MyOn, which is a computer program, will be added to the tracker. The student with the most minutes read at each school is the winner.
Third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade — Accelerated Reading (AR) points will be the indicator. Students will read books within their reading level and complete AR quizzes. The student with the most AR points within his or her reading level will be the school’s winner.
The competition is taking place from Jan. 17 through April 30. The school with the highest reading rates will be awarded a pizza party, so all students can enjoy pizza.
