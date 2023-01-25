Jeremy Faison and Kathy Holt

State Rep. Jeremy Faison and Cocke County Schools Special Projects Supervisor Kathy Holt are working together for “Read to Reap,” which is a program designed to encourage county school students to read more. They are being offered incentives to read more.

 By KATHY HEMSWORTH NEWS WRITER

State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R.-Cosby) has partnered with the Cocke County School System for a program called “Read to Reap,” in which one child from each grade cluster at each elementary school will receive a $200 gift card. The school with the highest reading rates will be awarded a pizza party for all students.

Cocke County Schools Special Projects Supervisor Kathy Holt explained that the schools are always promoting reading. She said there are countless benefits from reading, such as improved social and emotional skills. Reading also nurtures the imagination and a child who reads is more likely to excel in all subjects.

