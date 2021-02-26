March is an exciting and busy month for families/caregivers and children who are getting ready for kindergarten. It is hard to believe that it is just five months until the 2021 class of kindergarten students will enter school. In this unprecedented year, there is hope that children will return to a more normal kindergarten classroom in August.
Starting kindergarten is a major life event for both a child and his/her parent/caregiver. While it should be an exciting time of new adventure, it can be stressful for both the child and the adult. “Count Down to Kindergarten” is an awareness campaign designed by the Rural Accelerator Initiative leadership team to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help the children be prepared for the transition to school. It is the hope of the leadership team that this resource has been helpful and that parents/caregivers are incorporating the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into the child’s daily routines.
Remember that if your child turns five years old by August 15, 2021, he or she meets the age requirement to enroll in kindergarten. Registration for kindergarten will be held soon. It is extremely important that parents and caregivers attend the kindergarten registration during this early registration time and not wait until the beginning of the school year.
The Count Down to Kindergarten readiness skill for March is identifying body parts. This begins with infants and becomes more specific and detailed as the child grows through the toddler years and gets ready for kindergarten.
When entering kindergarten, children need to be able to identify body parts such as head, face, eyes, nose, mouth, ears, chin, jaw, arm, hand, shoulder, elbow, wrist, fingers, leg, foot, hip, knee, ankle, toes, waist and chest.
Identifying and naming body parts are important for two reasons. First, it builds strong vocabulary. Second, and as important, it allows children to be specific in instances when they might be having pair and need attention. For example, it is very helpful when a child can identify pain in his/her wrist instead of saying the pain is in the arm or hand.
Within a few months after birth, babies “discover” their hands and feet. As you can imagine, the first thing they do is put their hands and feet in their mouth. As strange as it may seem, this is an important milestone for child development.
To encourage vocabulary development, adults should always use the proper body part term, such as saying knee instead of just leg. However, teaching the child to identify and name body parts can be introduced in stages, starting with broader names and becoming more specific as the child becomes older. Begin with head, arms, legs, hands and feet. By age three, children should be able to name those, along with eyes, ears, nose and mouth. Finally, help children know specific parts of these body parts, such as shoulder, elbow, wrist and fingers for the arm/hand and hip, knee, ankle and toes for the leg/foot. Additional body parts of the head/face are jaw, chin and neck.
One of the best ways to introduce body parts and their names is through songs. One good example is “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” This song includes hands and feet, but it can be sung to include any body part. Instead of “clap your hands,” put in “touch your ear” or “bend your knee” or a similar different body part. Change the song up to name different body parts.
Other songs that help children learn body parts are “Head, Shoulder, Knees, and Toes,” as well as “Hokey, Pokey.” These and other songs can easily be found on-line.
Identifying and naming body parts can also be taught and practiced through games. The long-time favorite of “Simon Says” is a good game to use. This game can “grow” with the child to include body parts that are age appropriate for the child. As stated earlier, the game can include head, eyes, ears, nose, mouth, arm, leg, hand and foot for a 3-year-old, but later include the additional layer of identification such as shoulder, elbow and wrist for a 4-year-old.
Parents/caregivers can also use toys such as stuffed animals and dolls to practice body parts. Commercial games such as Operation can be helpful.
There is no better way to support a child’s learning of any skill than through reading with your child daily. There are several age appropriate books that address identifying body parts. A few include “10 Little FINGERS and 10 Little TOES” by Mem Fox, “Where is Baby’s Belly Button?”, a lift the flap book by Karen Katz, “Toes, Ears & Nose” by Karen Katz, “Hello Baby” written by Mem Fox and illustrated by Steven Jenkins, and “Eyes, Nose, Fingers and Toes” by Judy Hindley.
As always, practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for both the child and adult. Every parent/caregiver has what it takes to help a child be ready for kindergarten. It does not take expensive toys or products; it simply takes interaction between the adult and child, using what is already around the house to develop the child’s cognitive and motor skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.