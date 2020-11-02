THIRD GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Carlee Hunter, Morgan Smith and Peyton Smith; HONORS: Tenley Blazer, Jessica Brimer, Zaiden Buckner, Grant Chapin, Katie Crosby, Chase Harris, Maelie Mitcheltree, Ariana Price, Zander Proffitt, Rayley Sample, Deja Shetley, Kenadie Williams, and Katelyn Zook.
FOURTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Kaitlyn Dees, Shane Patterson, Allie Rymer, Isabella Sane, and Josie Shaver. HONORS: McKendra Britt, Cole Cates, Landon Gooslin, Jaden Grooms, Melanie Hall, Zaylie Holt, Adahy Holt-Penalba, Jaidyn Kemmer, Haidyn Penton, Kaydence Penton, JT Rister, and Madison Trent.
FIFTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Camie Crosby, Kelsey Knight and Alyssa Ottinger. HONORS: Ethan Chapin, Vanessa Fox, Kaleb Patterson, Ryan Rodgers II, Drayden Shurley, and Levi Sutton.
SIXTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Allie Holt, Laylani Holt-Penalba, Kayla Knight, and Mylee Sprouse. HONORS: Ryan Barrett, William Jackson Birchfield, Madelyn Busler, Arabella Faustino, Abigail Flowers, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Ryleigh Mooneyham, and Ruby Ruggles.
SEVENTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Abigail Hall, Haley Huff and Dylan Turner. HONORS: Aiden Blanton, Amber Holt, Autumn Phillips, Ethan Skeens, and Kylie Vinson.
EIGHTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Aaron Holt and Ethan McCracken. HONORS: Emma Barrett, Brady Calfee, Rafe Faustino, Emilee Fox, Brennon Haithcock, Ethan Hurley, Myla Jenkins, Jesse Jones, Mason McMahan, Cadence Phillips, Lilianna Sane, Madison Smith, Kylee Sprouse, and Ariana Waddell.
