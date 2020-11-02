THIRD GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Joselyn Frazier, Riley Naillon, Caleb White, Katie James, Mia McCarter, Elijah Shelton, Owen Stiltner, Kylie Tracy, and Cali Wright. HONORS: Kylee Belcher, Caden Hall, Lexi Hall, Colton Holt, Noah McGaha, Paisley Rodak, Logan Vest, Lukas Whittaker, Josiah Brown, Wyatt Cody, Aidan Lugar, Keatyn Miller, Brayden Hurst, Carleigh Posey, and Blakely Summers.
FOURTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Michael Chitwood, Zayda Clowers, Brantley Kyker, Adalyn Sane, Zoe Sexton, Macie Thacker, Hazel Williams, Eli Wilson, Taylor Donley, Branson Dunn, Michael Leighton, Emily McMahan, Joseph McMahan, and Bailey Moore. HONORS: Sally Armachain, Mason Ball, Nolan Gray, Eli Smith, Jaleeana Wood, Jesslyn Ashby, Keondra Bryant, Mackenzie Clevenger, Lillian Cox, Cesar Gradiz-Calderon, Haiden Grooms, Noah Sprague, Xander Stuart, Braiden Teague, Jace Johnson, and Ethan Williamson.
FIFTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Matisse Bible, Ian Hefner, Addy Pack, Daegan Shelton, Azariah Spurgeon, Ava Wheeler, and Payton Cogdill. HONORS: Jesse Armachain, Rider Finchum, Marion Hannah, Elijah Hill, Hunner Naillon, Makayla Reed, Hayden Scheffers, Brooklyn Shrader, Marissaa Tinker, C.J. Massey, Donovan Miller, and Chloe Rosendahl.
SIXTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Yalija Ball, Ethan Bradshaw, Cornelius Carr and Madylyn Webb. HONORS: Blake Campbell, Paisley Hall, Jayden Holt, William Lyons, Tanner Mantooth, Raven May, Kaelena Reed, and Eston Williams.
SEVENTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Madylyn Bible, Amelia Hefner and Mia Thacker. HONORS: Jurnee France, Braxton Kyker, Kennadee Langford, November Seaton, and Dalton Crum.
EIGHTH GRADE: HIGH HONORS: Kaitlyn Briggs, Sarah Clevenger, Kaylee Gilliland, Destiny May, Alyssa Smith, Jon Williams, Aiden Kendall, and Raeshon Palmer. HONORS: Aizlan Brown, Elaina Chavez, Brock Hall, Savannah Holt, Hannah Linderman, Austin Pressley, Daeson Talley, Haley Cogdill, Annie Dockery, Serenity Golman, Roman Anthony, Emma Arrowood, Allie Ball, Zander Ball, Kassidie Burkey, Faith Turner, and Devonte' Wigfall.
