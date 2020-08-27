Walters State Community College conferred 753 associate degrees and technical certificates during a virtual commencement ceremony.
Mike Keith, the voice of the Tennessee Titans, shared encouraged the new graduated in a taped commencement speech. The ceremony can be viewed on the college’s YouTube page.
Walters State awarded associate of science degrees (AS), associate of science in teaching degrees (AST), associate of art degrees (AA) and associate of fine arts degrees(AFA) to students planning to transfer to continue their education.
Associate of applied science (AAS) and technical certificates (CER) prepare students to enter the workforce immediately following graduation.
Dozens of Cocke County graduates were recognized during the ceremony.
Those receiving degrees were Carter Reed Byrum, AS History; Hobert M. Campbell, CER Clean Energy Building. Sarah Betz, AS Business Administration; Haley Alexandra Burgin, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Kaylee Erin Ricks, AAS Respiratory Care; Destinee Stanley, AS Psychology; Jeromy Isaac Brown, AS Business Administration; Madelyn Sarah Stokely, AS Agriculture Option; Otis M. Webster, AAS Criminal Justice; Alexis Nicole Sumrall of Hartford, AS Social Work; Cierra Taylor Carolyn Brewer, AAS Respiratory Care; Chelsay Jane Burns, AS Agriculture Option; Briana Cheryl Cagle , AAS Business – Management; Frank Daniel Cooper, AAS Computer IT- Networking; Monica Leigh Curtman, AS Mass Communications; Hanna Marie Hall, AS Biology; Craig Allen Hansel, AS Criminal Justice; Bailey Elizabeth Lane, AS Psychology; Robert Kenneth Lipton, AS Accounting; Allison Brooke Lovell, AS Psychology; Alyssa Danielle Lovell, AS Marketing; Jorie JaiDonna Marinucci, AAS EET Biomedical Equipment; Jocelyn Darshae' McCullough, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Lauren N. McKinney, AAS Nursing; Philip Morgan, CER Emergency Medical Technician; Acea Capri Ottinger, AST Teaching- Pre K-3; Kerri Foust Price, AS Accounting; Amber Nicole Robertson, AAS Nursing; Madison Ann Seay, AS Social Work; John Shropshire, CER Emergency Medical Technician; Cody J. Strom, CER Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Ronnie Jacob Sutton, CER Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Kenzie Ciara Templin, AS Psychology; Holly Elizabeth Weeks, AS Health Sciences; James Michael Whitmer, AAS Law Enforcement; Thomas Harley Batchelor, AS Theatre Arts; Cynthia Day, AAS Nursing Career Mobility; and Kevin Eldon Shilling, AS Chemistry.
