Noncredit courses offered in November at Walters State Community College include Stick Welding, a Supervisor’s Toolkit, OSHA Industry Standard, Microsoft Excel Level 1 and Parenting and Divorce. For more information or to register, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
Online
•Parenting and Divorce via ZOOM videoconferencing platform, Nov. 18, 5:30-9:30 p.m., cost $60.
This course meets State of Tennessee court-ordered requirement for divorcing couples. Learn how to co-parent as a separated couple. Improve your family’s communication skills to make transition in a healthy way. Class participation over ZOOM is required and a certificate of completion is awarded.
Walters State Morristown Campus and Niswonger Campus in Greeneville
•Supervisor’s Toolkit, Nov. 9 and 16 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cost $499
NOTE: This class is available by Zoom.
This class provides a valuable foundation for leading today’s employees. Topics covered are leading people through motivation while reducing turnover and enhancing productivity. The class also offers insights into the differences among employees with a concentration on three issues of special relevance: diversity, four generations at work, and employees with disabilities. This class also includes sections on leader effectiveness, optimizing contributions and personal and interpersonal effectiveness. The final lesson offers techniques for eliminating conflict in the workplace with special emphasis on harassment and violence.
Microsoft Excel Level 1 Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cost $150
NOTE: This class is available by Zoom.
Learn to create, save, and print Excel documents. You will also explore formatting, formulas, functions, page layout features, and quick tips and shortcuts. Finally, you will look the new features of Microsoft Excel 2016 as compared to older versions of Excel.
Greeneville, Walters State Workforce Training Center
•Welding Level 1/Stick Welding, Nov. 2-30, 4-8 p.m., Tuesdays, $279
This course will introduce students to shop practices, equipment, materials and skills related to the Metal Arc Welding Process. This is one of the most widely used processes in welding. Develop basic entry level skills or improve existing skills.
Walters State Morristown Campus
•OSHA #501, Trainer Course in OSHA Standard for General Industry, Nov. 2-5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., $800 per person
Offered in conjunction with Tennessee OSHA, this training can reduce downtime and prevent injuries. The knowledge shared helps to ensure that workers are more knowledgeable about workplace hazards and their rights. This is recommended for front-line supervisors, safety committee members or any safety professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.