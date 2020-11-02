2nd Grade Norris' Honor Roll

A's

Haddlee Williams

Willow Naillon

A&B

Faith Walsh

3rd Grade Ford's Honor Roll

A's

Lorelei Dennis

Lilly Sprouse

Kayden Worley

A&B

Connor Grooms

Kain Webb

Haven Ramsey

4th Grade Hurst's Honor Roll

A's

Ella Benson

Bently Ferrell

Ethan Webb

Piper Whaley

Kaylee Wilson

A&B

Michaela Avery

Ambriel Barnes

Joshua Gallager

Caleb Jenkins

Isaiah McCullough

Hunter McGaha

Zayden Weber

5th Grade Stinson's Honor Roll

A's

Aiden Anderson

Ethan Raines

Lily Rich

A&B

Alice Baxter

Levi Reed

6th Grade Dennis' Honor Roll

A's

Emma Worley

A&B

Jacey Ball

Michael Gibson

Kassie Davis

Kole Frazier

Julian Rosenhamer

7th Grade Hall's Honor Roll

A's

Jacob Futch

Jayden Hall

A&B

Daniel Reece

Christian Walsh

8th Grade Gilland's Honor Roll

A's

Angelina Gonzalez

Heather Raines

A&B

Victoria Marshall

Abby Ray

Ivey Ray

