2nd Grade Norris' Honor Roll
A's
Haddlee Williams
Willow Naillon
A&B
Faith Walsh
3rd Grade Ford's Honor Roll
A's
Lorelei Dennis
Lilly Sprouse
Kayden Worley
A&B
Connor Grooms
Kain Webb
Haven Ramsey
4th Grade Hurst's Honor Roll
A's
Ella Benson
Bently Ferrell
Ethan Webb
Piper Whaley
Kaylee Wilson
A&B
Michaela Avery
Ambriel Barnes
Joshua Gallager
Caleb Jenkins
Isaiah McCullough
Hunter McGaha
Zayden Weber
5th Grade Stinson's Honor Roll
A's
Aiden Anderson
Ethan Raines
Lily Rich
A&B
Alice Baxter
Levi Reed
6th Grade Dennis' Honor Roll
A's
Emma Worley
A&B
Jacey Ball
Michael Gibson
Kassie Davis
Kole Frazier
Julian Rosenhamer
7th Grade Hall's Honor Roll
A's
Jacob Futch
Jayden Hall
A&B
Daniel Reece
Christian Walsh
8th Grade Gilland's Honor Roll
A's
Angelina Gonzalez
Heather Raines
A&B
Victoria Marshall
Abby Ray
Ivey Ray
