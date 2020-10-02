Walters State Community College plans two virtual open houses on Oct. 6 for adult learners interested in starting or returning to college. This is also a chance to learn
more about Tennessee Reconnect, a last-dollar scholarship that allows many adult learners in Tennessee to attend community college tuition-free.
Sessions are planned for 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. Both will be held virtually through the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
The morning session may be accessed at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82573853948?pwd=d1lCVmUrVFVRY2xwSTkxM3hybHVnUT09 with the meeting ID: 825 7385 3948 and the passcode: 352352.
The evening session will be available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87636808826?pwd=QUkvTWczaFBTdU0xM1ZwbWlXQjdKZz09 with the meeting ID: 876 3680 8826 and the passcode: 106016.
“Walters State has a long history of serving adult learners and we hope to serve more with the possibility of Tennessee Reconnect. Adult students do very well academically at Walters State. We know that it’s sometimes challenging to balance work, family and school obligations. We listen and guide students in their academic planning to ease that challenge,” said Dr. Erin Dean, coordinator of adult learner services and professional advisor.
Through Tennessee Reconnect, many adult learners have been able to pursue educational goals, including college.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant that allows adults who qualify to attend a community college tuition-free. To be eligible, students must be a resident of Tennessee for at least one year, be enrolled in at least six credit hours leading to a certificate or degree and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students are not eligible if they already have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
Reservations are not required. For more information, contact Dean at 423-585-2654 or Erin.Dean@ws.edu or contact the Student Success Advising Center at 423-318-2337.
