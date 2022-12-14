After the Cocke County Board of Education meeting adjourned it most recent meeting Thursday, Robin Waddell, who identified herself as a substitute teacher at Parrottsville School, asked the board if she could ask a question. She said she was not on the agenda to address the board.

She inquired about the old Ingles shopping center, and asked if the school system had bought the whole shopping center, and if so, how would it be used because there was concern and confusion about the purchase.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.