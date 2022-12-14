After the Cocke County Board of Education meeting adjourned it most recent meeting Thursday, Robin Waddell, who identified herself as a substitute teacher at Parrottsville School, asked the board if she could ask a question. She said she was not on the agenda to address the board.
She inquired about the old Ingles shopping center, and asked if the school system had bought the whole shopping center, and if so, how would it be used because there was concern and confusion about the purchase.
Special Education Supervisor/Homebound Coordinator/Federal Programs Director Patricia Ellison explained the purchase was made possible by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. This is sometimes referred to as COVID money. These funds can only be used for certain purchases, and buying the shopping center was an approved purchase.
She said while the Professional Development Center is open and operating to provide training areas and meeting areas for educators, there are big plans for the rest of the shopping center.
“We will be using the old Walmart building for a Career Technical Education (CTE) program for middle school students. We will be having an innovative center that allows for students in middle school to research careers and learn about technical career opportunities,” she explained.
It was pointed out that Hamilton County is the nearest area with a similar CTE program and center. Cocke County will be bringing innovation to education, which will help train students for careers and which also help encourage businesses to locate to the area.
She said currently some areas of the shopping center are being used for storage, but there will be numerous other student programs housed in the shopping center when the project is complete.
Kelley explained that there was a need for more educational space in the county, and when the school system was looking for an area to expand the K-5 Learning Center and alternative school, they found it would cost $4 million to buy an 8,600-square-foot building, which broke down to $399 per square foot.
By purchasing the shopping center, he said, it got 86,000 square feet for $35 per square foot, so they got more for the money. He pointed out that they got about 10 times the initial square footage for the same cost. He said that the extra space for new programs and to move things around, may allow them to reprogram the use of the central office and alternative school buildings off Hedrick Drive.
“We can create higher-end academic programs, and reprogram space to better meet the needs of students. Every child learns differently, and we want to make sure they have the environment they need to thrive,” Kelley said.
He said that the career exploration and vocational training opportunities for middle school students would be a great asset to the county, and that would also help with the recruiting of employers in the area.
At a past school board meeting, CTE Director Donnie Frazier discussed how grant money was being used for the creation of the middle school CTE program and to expand the current program.
It was also pointed out that the county is purchasing the old Ingles store building from the school system, so they can move county offices there — specifically the offices from the annex. Kelley said that when everything is finalized, the county and the school system will go over the plans publicly.
Ellison said she has offered families the opportunity to learn about the plans for the shopping center at each school across the county, but there was minimal turnout.
Waddell said that the purchase should be discussed in The Newport Plain Talk and other media outlets, and it was pointed out there have been several newspaper articles about past school board meetings and County Legislative Body (CLB) meetings where the purchase and the use of the building was discussed.
Waddell expressed concerns about the lack of substitute teachers. Kelley assured her there were shortages throughout the school system. He said, for example, they need eight more bus drivers. He said they are also short teachers. He also pointed out that the county is also in need of additional law enforcement officers.
“There is a nationwide shortage. It isn’t just here in Cocke County,” he said.
