NEWPORT — With the new third grade retention law being enacted, a larger emphasis was placed on TCAP scores this year. Local school systems received their raw scores this past Friday, and although they had reviewed statistics and took several things into consideration, they were all anxiously awaiting those test results to take the next step.
If a student did not pass the TCAP, he or she could opt to retake the test in hopes of passing the test when it was retaken. Another option that would allow the student to advance to the fourth grade would be to attend summer school. Also, in-depth one-on-one tutoring next school year is also a possibility to help the student advance to fourth grade. The student’s scores dictate what action must be taken for the student to move onto the next grade level.
When Cocke County Schools received its preliminary scores, it showed that 27.5% of third graders scored “basic,” which is passing. Another 47.2% scored “approaching.” Students who scored “approaching” reading proficiency have two options for advancing to the fourth grade.
Those students can either attend summer school and maintain a 90% attendance rate, and show adequate growth on a test administered at the end of the program, or they must take advantage of state-funded tutoring throughout the 2023-24 school year. Third graders who score in the bottom category of readers, which are indicated as “below” grade level, must participate in both intervention programs before they can advance to fourth grade.
Looking at the state’s totals from previous years, based on the new law about 64 percent of last year’s third graders, or almost 46,000 students, would have been identified as eligible for retention had the new policy been in place for them, according to a recent state comptroller’s report. Those totals do not include exemptions or appeal, which could significantly impact the actual number of students who are facing retention in third grade. As an example, if a student has a learning disability or is suspected to have a disability that affects reading, he or she is exempt from the new regulations.
Cocke County Schools Instructional Supervisor Dr. Amanda Waits said the school system was hoping to see a basic rate of 29 percent, but they fell a bit short. However, the 27.5% basic rate still was an improvement over last year’s totals.
She explained that the school system used the universal screener to estimate student performance on the TCAP, and it had estimated that 30% of the county’s third graders would score basic, so it was pretty accurate.
Waits said the totals do not include exemptions, and that the school system administrators would be reviewing the exemptions to get a more accurate picture of those who will require summer school and/or tutoring. She said that all students who scored “approaching” or “below” grade level would be eligible to retake the TCAP test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.