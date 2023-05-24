NEWPORT — With the new third grade retention law being enacted, a larger emphasis was placed on TCAP scores this year. Local school systems received their raw scores this past Friday, and although they had reviewed statistics and took several things into consideration, they were all anxiously awaiting those test results to take the next step.

If a student did not pass the TCAP, he or she could opt to retake the test in hopes of passing the test when it was retaken. Another option that would allow the student to advance to the fourth grade would be to attend summer school. Also, in-depth one-on-one tutoring next school year is also a possibility to help the student advance to fourth grade. The student’s scores dictate what action must be taken for the student to move onto the next grade level.

