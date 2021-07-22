The Cocke County Sheriff's office has released the two incident reports from the alleged animal attacks which occurred on April 1 and July 12.
The initial attack on April 1 led to the death of 52-year-old Tony Ahrens. The report states that deputies were dispatched to the area of Jimtown Road and Carnation Way on the report of an unresponsive man laying on the side of the roadway. Sergeant Heath Willis arrived on scene to find Ahrens unresponsive.
Willis’ report states that Ahrens’ clothes were “torn and bloody.” He also noted “lacerations across his entire body.”
The second attack on July 12 involved 29-year-old Amber Miller of Newport. Reports show that Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to the emergency room of Newport Medical Center in reference to a dog bite. She made contact with an unidentified individual who stated they found Miller sitting on a property off Jimtown Road. The individual reported that Miller appeared to have been “attacked by dogs.” He told Colley he observed three dogs standing around Miller “licking” the wounds where she had been attacked.
Colley’s report states that Miller had severe lacerations on her legs, torso, neck, arms and feet, which led to significant blood loss. Miller was immediately airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. She died just days after the incident.
