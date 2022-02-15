NEWPORT—The Cocke County Recreation Board held their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 to discuss the budget and spring sports, for which the sign-up period is opening next week.
Director Scott Thornton said the department will try to have flag football, to be played at Parrottsville and Edgemont, and he stated in the director’s report that the fields could be ready by early April. He said a flag football program was attempted in the fall, but there were only three sign-ups.
He said it will not interfere with baseball, and that he wants people to play both, if they can.
All tournament and championship games will be held at Edgemont this year, with basketball ending Feb. 19, weather permitting.
“With Covid hitting I think it will be better for the spectators because of the seating,” Thornton stated in his report. “Recreation Dept. will be doing the gate and everything inside the gym and Edgemont will do the concessions.”
The board signed a list of annual budget changes to be sent to the Budget Committee, requesting the following increases: Supervisor/Director $34,059 to 37,000; Laborers 98,372 to 105,000; part-time personnel 22,067 to 32,000; other per diem – referees 15,000 to 20,000; maintenance and repairs – buildings 7,500 to 10,000; maintenance and repairs – equipment 4,000 to 7,500; custodial supplies 2,000 to 3,500; food supplies – concession 5,000 to 8,000; gasoline 4,000 to 8,000; office supplies 1,000 to 1,500; software 0 to 2,900 to cover the RecDesk software license used to coordinate sign-ups; liability insurance 1,000 to 5,000.
The decision to increase referee pay came after members of the board agreed it was difficult to keep referees.
Spring sports sign-ups begin Feb. 21 and end Mar. 20. The fee is $40. The recreation department offers tee ball, ages 4 to 6, boys and girls play separately; coach-pitch softball, ages 7 to 8; coach-pitch baseball, ages 7 to 8; softball, ages 9 to 10, 11 to 12, and 13-18.
Parents or players can use cockecounty.recdesk.com to register, but payments must be made in person, at the Recreation Department office.
The board meets again on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m.
