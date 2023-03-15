BRISTOL – A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 11 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
Over a two-day period beginning March 9, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 11 men. All were booked into the Sullivan County Jail on the following charges:
Johnathan Michael Campbell (DOB: Nov. 2, 1992), Johnson City: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. $50,000 bond.
James Stephen Samples (DOB: Sept. 28, 1972), Hurricane, West Virginia: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Isaac Darko Addo (DOB: Nov. 26, 1984), Johnson City: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
George Chavez Lopez (DOB: March 10, 1994), Morristown: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Casey Aaron Miller (DOB: June 4, 1988), Boone, North Carolina: One count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Simple Possession/Casual Exchange. $50,000 bond.
Adonius Deondre Fields (DOB: Jan. 17, 1998), Johnson City: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Stacy Ray Harrington (DOB: March 18, 1974), Blountville: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Ismael Villa Arzate (DOB: June 17, 1990), Weaverville, North Carolina: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Paul Brandon Alley (DOB: Sept. 28, 1980), Hellier, Kentucky: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Carlos Perez-Jose (DOB: Feb. 11, 1993), Johnson City: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Bruce M. Byrd (DOB: March 12, 1983), Spartanburg, South Carolina: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Information about human trafficking and law enforcement’s actions to address the issue in Tennessee can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.