BRISTOL – A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 11 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning March 9, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 11 men. All were booked into the Sullivan County Jail on the following charges:

