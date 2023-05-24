Tennessee wineries

Fifty-six wineries are located in East Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has declared May Wine and Grape Month in Tennessee.

 MP&F Strategic Communications

NASHVILLE – Go ahead and raise a glass. Thanks to a proclamation signed by Gov. Bill Lee, May is officially Wine and Grape Month in Tennessee.

The proclamation was issued in recognition of the state’s growing wine and grape industry and its contributions to agribusiness and tourism. Tennessee has 85 licensed wineries and 31 tasting rooms– up from 24 in 2001. Fifty-six of those are located in East Tennessee and are highlighted as stops on the Tennessee Wine Trail, which launched in late 2022 and is already driving increased interest in Tennessee wines.

