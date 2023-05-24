NASHVILLE – Go ahead and raise a glass. Thanks to a proclamation signed by Gov. Bill Lee, May is officially Wine and Grape Month in Tennessee.
The proclamation was issued in recognition of the state’s growing wine and grape industry and its contributions to agribusiness and tourism. Tennessee has 85 licensed wineries and 31 tasting rooms– up from 24 in 2001. Fifty-six of those are located in East Tennessee and are highlighted as stops on the Tennessee Wine Trail, which launched in late 2022 and is already driving increased interest in Tennessee wines.
“Many Tennesseans have no idea that vineyards in our own backyards grow 50 different varieties of grapes, ranging from delicious dry reds to crisp muscadines and everything in between,” said Laura Swanson, executive director of the Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance and Tennessee Wine Trail. “No matter what type of wine you enjoy, there is a Tennessee-grown option for you. We’re proud to say more tourists and locals than ever before are embracing Tennessee wines.”
The Tennessee Wine Trail plays an ever-growing role in Tennessee’s tourism industry, with more than $74 million spent by visitors annually as they enjoy vineyards and destinations across the state. This growth is driven in large part by the expansion of winery satellites, changes in shipping laws and the creation of the state’s Wine and Grape Board.
“Whether it’s a tasting room, wine trail, special occasion or retail store, tourists and locals are visiting Tennessee wineries,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said. “Grapes grow in all three grand divisions of our state, and Wine and Grape Month is the perfect time to highlight growers, winemakers and visitors.”
