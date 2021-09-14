Gloria Watts, age 73 of Newport, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death her husband Robert Watts, Sr. and son Robert Watts, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Joyce (Waldo) Gullion of Newport, sister Joyce Reed of Ohio, grandchildren Mindy (Chris) McKinna, Reannon Moody, and Joseph Gullion, and great-grandchildren MaKenzy Watts, Cody Watts, Kiley McKinna and Jude Masterberti.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 with Funeral Services following at noon in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
