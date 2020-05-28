Fred ‘Ted’ Allen, age 84, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ester and Kidwell Allen and brother Bill Allen.
He is survived by his wife Betty Allen, daughters Tammy (Randy) Tucker and Kathy Goan, brother Ronnie Allen, sisters Bobbie (Charlie) Barnes, Nina Nease, and Carolyn Sue Powers, grandchildren: Hannah Goan, Jonathan Lewis, Drew Valentine, Shelby Tucker, Hailey Douglas, and Courtney Belmont; and great-grandchildren: Kendree, Kamlyn, Tucker, Ruby, and Camden.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the Baxter Cemetery with Rev. Tom Shelton officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
