Ila Ruth LaFollette

Ila Ruth LaFollette, age 88, of Greeneville, died Sunday evening, June 7, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.

She was a long-time member of Reformation Lutheran Church and the Blind and Visually Impaired Club, and she was retired bookkeeper from the former Greeneville Lumber Company.

Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law: Clyde and Nadine Ottinger of Greeneville; three sisters-in-law: Betty Ottinger of Cocke County, Barbara Ottinger of Georgia, and Louella Hensley of Arizona; one brother-in-law: Howard LaFollette of Cocke County; one sister-in-law: Ollie LaFollette of Ohio; numerous nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Lynn F. LaFollette; her parents: Solon and Zula Ottinger; four sisters: Valerie Balch, Mary Shepherd, Mable Rader, and Wilma Shelton; four brothers: Carter and Ted Hensley, and Linton and Junior Ottinger; two brothers-in-law: Edgar and Junior LaFollette and two sisters-in-law: Betty Joe LaFollete and Marsha Waddell

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private service for the family with the Pastor Jim DuMond officiating.

Memorials may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 400 West Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37743.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

