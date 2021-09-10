Ruby Holt, age 93 of Newport, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Delie Brady, husband, Ross Holt, infant son, Johnny Earl Holt, brothers, Richard A. Brady, J E Brady, sister, Wanda A. Brady.
She is survived by her brothers, Harold Brady (Clara), Larry Brady, niece, Judy Davis (Tensley), nephew Richard S. Brady (Marilyn “Muff”), also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. John Bugg officiating.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
