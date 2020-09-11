Laura “Oree” Cagle, age 89 of Del Rio, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ada Self, brothers Clifford and Roy Self, husband Charles “Love” Cagle, and sons Harold and Randall Cagle. Survivors include daughters Irene (Melvin) Cotheran, Wilma (Wendell) LaFollette, and Sandra Cagle, sons Fred (Launa) Cagle and Jeff Cagle, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, sister Opal Carlisle, brother Tim Self, daughters-in-law Cheryl, Benita, and Judy Cagle, several nieces and nephews including special niece and caregiver Shirley Glaze.
The family extend special thanks to Taylor Nalon and Cindy Taliaferro from Avalon Hospice and family friend Mark Grigsby.
Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Burial will follow.
