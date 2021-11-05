Mayme Lee Ball, age 78 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Ball, Jr., son-in-law Rev. Keith Presnell, brothers and sisters Waleitha Jenkins, Rebecca Brown, Wilma Ball, George Jenkins, Gerald Jenkins, Hubert Jenkins, Ed Jenkins, and Daryl Jenkins.
She is survived by her sons Tim (Rene) Ball and Kenny Ball, daughters LaGretta Ball (Ace) Sneed, Sheila (Jeff) Talton, and Rosie Presnell, grandchildren Macey (Aaron) Sharp, Chris Ball, Josh (Amy) Mathis, Shane (Megan) Shoemaker, Chelsie Shoemaker, Candie (Randy) Crum, Casey (Derrick) Webb, Cody (Jessica) Presnell, Courtney (Seth) Neas, Dustin (Jessica) Ball, and Kenzie Ball, great-grandchildren Payton Worex, Deegan Crum, Dexton Webb, Jayce Shoemaker, Alia Presnell, Patience Presnell, Desyln Ball, and Mason Mathis, sister Shirley (Jimmy) Barnes and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where Jeff Maloy officiated.
