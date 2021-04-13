On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Judy Styles, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 86 in Ocala, FL.
Judy was born on April 22, 1934 in Grassy Fork, TN to Eunice and Lester Raines.
She was married to Gene White and had 4 children: Theresa, Donna, Jimmy, and Tammy.
In 1962, she married Robert Luther Styles Sr. and had two sons: Robert and Duwayne.
Judy spent her early adult years traveling the east coast with entertainment groups. In the early 1990’s Judy moved to Florida.
In the mid 2000’s her love for nature and animals lead her to the position of petting zoo manager at Silver Springs Park.
Her favorite part of being the manager was naming the newborn animals.
If she was ever away from the petting zoo you could most likely find her with the giraffes, feeding them crackers.
She had a love for Elvis Presley and Conway Twitty.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father and oldest daughter, Theresa.
She is survived by her 5 other children. As well as her 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 24, 2021 at Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name at 1 p.m. Flower donations may be arranged through Flowers by Wilma in Newport, TN.