Mr. Terry E. Thomas

Mr. Terry Eugene Thomas, age 67, of Hot Springs, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
Mr. Thomas was born on June 24, 1953 in Paint Rock, North Carolina.
He graduated from Hot Springs High School and operated a crane for Norfolk Southern Railroad for much of his adult life.
He was well known for his musical talent and his amazing voice and also for his knack for fixing anything with a small engine.
Terry knew no strangers and enjoyed a very busy social life with his friends and family and never let too many dull moments go by.
He was preceded in death by his parents Talmadge and Annie Mae Thomas; grandparents Dilliard and Eliza Chandler; sister Virginia and many cherished relatives and friends that will even more enhance the joy of their Heavenly Reunion.
Survivors include his wife of forty-seven years Nancy Thomas of the home; sons Scott Thomas of Asheville, North Carolina, Jeffrey Thomas of Apalachicola, Florida and Cody Thomas of Hot Springs; beloved grandchildren Sarah Thomas of Apalachicola, Florida, Noah Thomas of Illinois and Boston Thomas Bailey-Fisher of Fairview, North Carolina; great granddaughter Islah Thomas of Apalachicola, Florida; brother Junior (Marie) Thomas of Hot Springs, North Carolina, sister Brenda (Bill) Holt of Del Rio, Tennessee and three nieces and two nephews all of whom he loved very much.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.